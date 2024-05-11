ONE Group Hospitality’s (STKS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 3.3 %

STKS stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen bought 191,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

