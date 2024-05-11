ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.0 million-$147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.9 million. ON24 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,570 shares of company stock worth $648,511 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

