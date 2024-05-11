Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. 1,029,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

