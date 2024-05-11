Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 173,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

