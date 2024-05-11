OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.51 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and $12.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00055132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

