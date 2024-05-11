Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

