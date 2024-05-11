OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $30,328.20 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $30,328.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $1,787.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $410.72.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 63 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,519.56.

On Thursday, March 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $24.12.

On Friday, March 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $144.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $265.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $2,403.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 15.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.