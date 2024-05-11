Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $579.17 million and approximately $19.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.83 or 0.04774907 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00055048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003637 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08653206 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $22,626,859.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

