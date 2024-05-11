NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $951.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $898.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

