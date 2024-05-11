Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $75.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

