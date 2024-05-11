Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

NTR stock remained flat at $58.17 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,178,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,487,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109,778 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

