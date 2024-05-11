Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nutriband Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRB remained flat at $3.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

