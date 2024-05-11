NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 276.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. NovoCure accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

