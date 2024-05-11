Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,660. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

