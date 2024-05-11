Northland Securities Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Market Perform

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

