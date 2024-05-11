Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Down to $232.14

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $232.14, but opened at $219.98. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 702,867 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

