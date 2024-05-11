NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,058. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $20,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NMI by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth about $4,914,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

