Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider David Crombie Sells 21,796 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares in the company, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 796,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
