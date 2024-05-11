Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider David Crombie Sells 21,796 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares in the company, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 796,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,235,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,103,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 415,645 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 211.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

