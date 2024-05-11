Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Raised to $2.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Nextdoor Price Performance
KIND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 1,394,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.41.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
