Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Raised to $2.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 1,394,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.41.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nextdoor by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

