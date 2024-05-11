New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR remained flat at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

