New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.69

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 877273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1784946 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.