New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $29.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

