New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Posts Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBR stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Friday. 22,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

