Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.33 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $713.63 million and $35.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,818,059,842 coins and its circulating supply is 44,133,806,397 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

