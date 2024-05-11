Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 80,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

