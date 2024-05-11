Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 8,419,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

