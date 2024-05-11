Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

