Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.76.

REAL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

