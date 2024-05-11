Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INZY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 13.36. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 426,961 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 253,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

