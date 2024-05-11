Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $15,405,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

