Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $303.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

