Needham & Company LLC Boosts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $75.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Stock Down 3.4 %

RXST stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,819.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.