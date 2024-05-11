Neblio Price Reaches $0.0084 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $175,201.65 and approximately $40,541.77 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,384 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

