Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.180 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 161,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The firm has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.