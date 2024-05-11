National Bankshares Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.27.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,348. The company has a market cap of C$32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.12 and a twelve month high of C$27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

