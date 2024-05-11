National Bank Financial Upgrades Real Matters (TSE:REA) to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Real Matters Price Performance
