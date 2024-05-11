Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $9.74 on Friday, hitting $105.29. 3,499,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

