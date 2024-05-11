Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$975.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.7 million.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 313,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,828. The firm has a market cap of $633.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

