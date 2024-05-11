Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,507. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.