Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $59.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.