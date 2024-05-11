Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 245.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 4.4 %

CHTR traded up $11.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.55. 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

