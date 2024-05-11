Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 7,391 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

