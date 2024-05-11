Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,062 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 153,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 528,749 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

