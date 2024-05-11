Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 4,200,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

