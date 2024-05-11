Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.27. 6,904,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214,857. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

