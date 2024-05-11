Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 354 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.6 %

BWA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

