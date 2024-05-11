Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 26,162 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 16,374,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,706,494. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

