Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

