Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 16,180,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,823,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

