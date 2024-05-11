Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 7,917,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

